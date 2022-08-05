Machine Gun Kelly Reacts To Vandalism Of Tour Bus

Machine Gun Kelly had a clear message Thursday for the person who spray painted an explicit drawing and a homophobic slur one of the buses on his Mainstream Sellout Tour.

“You’re so dumb,” the singer said in an Instagram Story. “You spray painted a bus thinking it was my bus. Wrong bus, you f**king idiot! Do the first part of the crime right.”

Images on social media showed one side of a red tour bus tagged with an ejaculating penis and the other with the words “Rap Devil F****t.” The bus was parked outside a hotel in Omaha, Nebraska, where MGK was scheduled to perform Thursday night.

In his Instagram Story, MGK said he was around the buses until 4:30 a.m. – “which means you waited until 5 a.m. to spray paint… a d**k.”

He told the vandal: “You could have been at home, cuddling with your partner, doing something, and instead you were like, ‘Goddammit, I just wish he would go up to his hotel room so I could spray paint this d**k!’”

MGK said the graffiti was removed from the bus before he got to see it. “Aren’t you sad? I’m still in bed, I didn’t get to enjoy it. You suck.”

Omaha Police Department said the spray paint was “easily removed” with mineral oil and there was no visible damage to the bus, which is leased from Russell Coach Company.