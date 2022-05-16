Machine Gun Kelly Refers To 'Wife,' 'Unborn Child'

Are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox married and expecting a baby?

The rock star got tongues wagging Sunday during his performance on the Billboard Music Awards when he introduced his song “Twin Flame” by saying “I wrote this song for my wife.”

MGK has previously referred to Fox as his wife, including during an appearance on an episode of Ellen that aired in March.

Later in the song, he said "this is for our unborn child" and sang: "Go to sleep / I'll see you in my dreams / This changes everything / Now I have to set you free."

Fans have pointed out that the couple reportedly lost a pregnancy last year.

After the show, MGK tweeted: "broke my heart to sing the end of that song ... i recorded twin flame 2 years ago today, the second half came a year later. beautifully serendipitous getting to sing it for you tonight."

There has been no comment from reps for MGK and Fox.

The couple shared their engagement news in January. MGK said he popped the question “beneath the same branches we fell in love under” outside the Spa Botánico at Puerto Rico's Ritz-Carlton Dorado Beach with an emerald and diamond ring.

The singer has a 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship and Fox shares three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.