Machine Gun Kelly's Drummer Injured In Armed Robbery
Machine Gun Kelly's drummer Rook is recovering in hospital from injuries he sustained in an assault and robbery on Tuesday night.
The 27-year-old musician, whose real name is JP Cappelletty, shared an Instagram Story in which he is seen getting a bedside visit from Machine Gun Kelly. In another one, he wrote: “Don’t worry I’ll bounce back.”
According to TMZ, two armed suspects jumped out of a vehicle in the Hollywood Hills and assaulted Cappelletty. They reportedly made off with “thousands of dollars worth of goods.” The drummer was then hit by a car, injuring his right arm and foot.
Cappelletty has been part of MGK’s band since 2017. He backed the singer on SNL in January.
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Machine Gun Kelly