Machine Gun Kelly Slams Reports About Getting Boo'ed

Machine Gun Kelly took aim at the media on Sunday for reporting on videos showing the crowd booing him at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

“I don’t know why the media lies in their narrative against me all the time,” he fumed on Twitter, “but all I saw was 20,000 amazing fans at the festival singing every word and 20 angry ones.”

Clips shared on social media revealed how some in the crowd boo’ed MGK or raised their middle fingers to him.

“Well, enjoy the rest of the concert,” the singer said sarcastically before he continued with his set.

Saturday’s performance also had an altercation between MGK and a fan who allegedly shoved him. MGK threw a punch and had to be pulled away by security.