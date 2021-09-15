Macklemore, Wife Tricia Davis Welcome Baby No. 3

Macklemore's wife Tricia Davis shared news on Instagram that the couple recently welcomed their third child.

“Six weeks ago in the shadow of the Buck Moon this beautiful human came into our lives,” Davis, 37, captioned a pic of the baby boy in her arms. “He arrived rooted and calm, mostly just observing the two whirling dervishes around him... Welcome home Hugo. May you crush the distorted masculine and awaken the divine.”

Davis did not share the birth date. (The Buck Moon she referenced was on July 23, which was actually a little more than seven weeks ago.)

Macklemore and Davis, who were married in June 2015, already have daughters Sloane, 6, and Colette, 3.

The 38-year-old “Same Love” rapper did not post about the birth on his Instagram but commented on Davis’ post with a heart emoji.

In a Mother’s Day post this year, Macklemore – whose real name is Benjamin Haggerty – shared a message for his wife: "I love you with everything ... You raise our kids with grace, humility, patience, curiosity and humour. You’re sweet yet firm. Your imagination is child like. You listen, teach and somehow remain balanced through it all. You are a hero to all 3 of us. And we just be having hella fun. Happy mother’s day my love. Thank you for choosing us."