Madame Tussauds Unveils 7 New Harry Styles Wax Figures

Seven brand new wax figures of Harry Styles will appear at Madame Tussauds around the world.

After receiving "thousands of fan requests," the lifelike new waxworks of the former One Direction star will appear at Madame Tussauds locations in London, Berlin, New York, Amsterdam, Hollywood, Singapore and Sydney.

The wax figures will feature looks that Styles has sported both on stage during his Love on Tour tour as well as on the red carpet.

About the new figures, Angela Jobson, global brand director at Madame Tussauds, said, “Harry is one of the biggest stars in the world right now, from filling stadiums worldwide with his sellout tours to being a fashion influencer, there is no denying he has left a timeless mark on popular culture. When the opportunity came up there was no hesitation, we jumped at the chance to add the Grammy award-winning superstar to our collection, and we cannot wait for fans to see him at any one of the seven venues worldwide.”

Madame Tussauds London has announced that their Harry Styles figure - wearing a double-breasted hunter green blazer, large flower broach, pistachio green trousers, ivory boots and a bright green handbag - will debut on July 27.