Madame Tussauds Unveils Rihanna Wax Figure In Met Gala Costume

Just in time for her highly-anticipated performance in the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, Madame Tussauds unveiled a new Rihanna wax figure in New York City on Tuesday.

“Rihanna is sure to make history with her upcoming live show this Sunday, so the timing is perfect for us to reveal her new figure exclusively at Madame Tussauds New York,” said Joerg Hanel, general manager of the Times Square tourist attraction.

The new wax figure showcases Rihanna’s look at the 2018 Met Gala, where she donned a Margiela beaded corset minidress and robe accessorized by a papal bishop’s hat and crucifix necklace to reflect the night’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

According to Madame Tussauds, LED lights in the costume give the faux Rihanna an extra sparkle in the Glow Gala Room.

There are currently six Madame Tussauds museums in the U.S. but none in Canada. According to the museum, which is part of British company Merlin Entertainments Ltd., a wax figure of Rihanna in her Super Bowl halftime show costume will be unveiled at the Orlando museum later this year.