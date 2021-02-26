Madison Beer Opens Up About Online Bullies, 'Cancel' Culture

Madison Beer has shared her views on “cancel culture” and online bullies.

“The worst for that is TikTok, which in my opinion has sparked this whole new wave of bullies,” the 21-year-old singer told NME. “Sometimes I’ll see a video of myself on my ‘For You’ page and I want to scroll past it as fast as I can because I know if I look at it, the comments are going to be horrible and hateful to me and below the belt.

“That stuff is really tough for me to look at.”

Beer told the UK magazine she has opened Twitter several times over the last few years to find #MadisonBeerIsOverParty trending.

“At this point, it’s so triggering and traumatizing and scary – there aren’t really words for it,” she said. “There have been times where it’s trended and I’ve been like: ‘You guys are spewing s**t out of your mouth; you have no idea what you’re talking about and nothing you say has any validity to it.”

The rush to “cancel” people who say something with which we don’t agree is driven, she opined, by “this mob mentality where we basically bully this person and ‘cancel’ them for something that’s kind of an innocent mistake or something they did when they were way younger.

“We’re never going to be a progressive society if we keep on trying to tear each other down.”

Beer addressed the unhealthy obsession many of her followers have with her appearance. “Just because people follow you on social media, that doesn’t mean you should feel obligated to make a post saying: ‘Hey guys, I just got my boobs done.’ It’s no one’s business but your own,” she said.