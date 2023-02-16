Madison Beer Shares Details About Her Memoir

Madison Beer, who celebrates her 24th birthday next month, announced on Wednesday that she has written a memoir.

The Half of It, published by Harper Collins, will be out April 25.

“It feels truly surreal to be announcing this book and i am so excited to share my story with you in a way i never have before,” Beer wrote in a message to fans on Instagram. “From the reality of being signed at twelve, to everything that followed, where i am now, and my journey of reconciling with everything that came before. it has taken me a lot of extremely dark times to get here but i feel incredibly ready to tell you these chapters of my story.

“I hope you love it. i can’t wait to reintroduce myself to you.”

Beer included images of the book’s front and back covers as well as the title page, on which she dedicated the tome to “my mother, my brother, and my father.” She wrote: “I know it hasn’t been easy. For the younger Madison I’m writing this about – thank you for getting me here. I hope I’ve made you proud.”

In the comments, Beer’s mother Tracie said she was “bawling like a baby.”

Beer has said her sophomore album – a follow up to 2021’s Life Support – will be out later this year.