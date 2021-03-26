Madonna Accused Of Putting Her Face On Another Woman's Body

A woman in Australia has been waiting nearly six years to find out why she was unknowingly a body double for Madonna.

Amelia Goldie recently jumped on TikTok to share a photo Madonna posted to Instagram on May 1, 2015, shortly after the release of Rebel Heart, with the caption “I look Kewl…”

Goldie tagged it: “When Madonna posts a photo of herself to IG to promote her album but its (sic) actually your body (I’m not joking).”

The original pic was posted by Goldie to her now-defunct Tumblr account.

When Madonna photoshops her face onto your body (never thought that’d be a sentence I’d say) ##ohno ##madonna

Madonna has never addressed why she pasted her face on the photo, which remains on her Instagram. According to Vice, the pop star's publicist did not respond to an inquiry.

Goldie, now 28, told BuzzFeed she can’t believe it’s still there. “I tried to reach out via Instagram to her team twice, to no response,” she said.

“If you’re going to play somebody else’s body off as your own, they deserve to be mentioned. But no hard feelings!"