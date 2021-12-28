Madonna Accuses Canada's Tory Lanez Of Using Her Song

Madonna has accused Canada’s Tory Lanez of using one of her songs without permission.

In a comment on one of his recent Instagram posts, Madonna said she messaged Lanez about his “illegal usage” of her 1985 hit “Into the Groove” on his new track “Pluto’s Last Comet.”

Lanez is the lone songwriter credited on the track, which appears on this month’s release Alone at Prom.

“Into the Groove” was penned by Madonna and Stephen Bray.

Lanez has not publicly responded to Madonna’s comment.

Compare the two songs below: