Madonna Blames Ageism, Misogyny For Criticism Of Her Appearance
Madonna responded on Tuesday to criticism of how she looked at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.
On social media, many people said the 64-year-old was unrecognizable. “Whaaaaaat happened to Madonna’s face?!” was a typical reaction.
Madonna clapped back in a message she shared on Instagram.
“Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!
“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous,” she wrote.
“I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come. In the words of Beyonce ‘You-won’t break my soul.’”
The pop icon – who heads out on her 40th anniversary tour this year – added: “I look forward to many more years of subversive behaviour - pushing boundaries - Standing up to the patriarchy - and Most of all enjoying my life. Bow down bitches!"
