Madonna Confirms Auditions For Her Biopic Are Underway

Madonna took to Instagram late Tuesday to confirm that auditions for her forthcoming biopic are underway – and to show that she’s still got the moves at 63.

The pop icon shared a 45-second video in which she is dancing to “Burning Up” from her 1983 self-titled debut album.

“Auditions for my film are a surreal experience,” she captioned the clip. “But I’m enjoying dancing to the Classics!!”

Madonna said in 2020 that she will direct the story of her life, or what she has recently described as "a visual biography."

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna said in a statement at the time.

“The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

Last September, Madonna hinted that Florence Pugh – who sings as Flossie Rose – might be a good choice to portray her in the still-untilted movie. "She's definitely up there on the list, if she'll have me," Madonna told The Associated Press.