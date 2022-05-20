Madonna Finds Out She's Blocked From Instagram Live

Madonna said Thursday she was “speechless” upon finding out she was barred from going live on Instagram.

When the 63-year-old pop star tried to launch a scheduled 11 p.m. ET Instagram Live, a message popped up on screen advising that “posts from your account have recently been removed for going against our Community Guidelines, so live video sharing has been temporarily blocked.”

Madonna was stunned. “What the f**k? We’re blocked from… ? What’s happening?,” she said. “I’ve never worn so many clothes in my life.”

The singer then shared a series of Instagram Stories in which she shared her predicament with collaborator Sickick via FaceTime.

“We just tried to go live and Instagram blocked me, but they’re being really mysterious about why,” said Madonna. “I don’t know why. They’re not giving me a reason. It’s like a bureaucracy inside of a computer.

“I haven’t done anything lately. I haven’t done anything crazy. Not this week anyways.”

Madonna guessed Instagram was having a “delayed reaction” to her explicit NFTs, which she debuted last week and teased on the platform.

Last November, Madonna blasted Instagram for removing a post that included three photos showing her left nipple. She said the images were removed “without warning or notification" and fumed "It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby!

“Can’t a mans (sic) nipple be experienced as erotic ??!! And what about a woman’s ass which is never censored anywhere."

Madonna said she was thankful for keeping her sanity “through four decades of censorship…… sexism…… ageism and misogyny.”

So far, there has been no comment from Meta, the parent company of Instagram.