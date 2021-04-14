Madonna Fires Back At Instagram Troll

Madonna fired back at someone who challenged her call for gun control in the U.S.

The 62-year-old pop star included the hashtag “#guncontrol” in an Instagram post about the police shooting of Daunte Wright.

This prompted user @karengayler to comment: “I would bet you have people with guns to protect you and your family … You live behind high walls with protection. You do not live in the real world.

“Criminals do not fear police, judges, or jail. But if we are a armed society they would fear the victims.”

Madonna was not having it.

“B***h I don’t have any security or armed guards around me. Come see me and tell me to my face how not real my world is. I dare you,” Madonna responded. “You know nothing about me or my life.

“The only criminals I see right now are the police who are paid to protect the people. But police are protected by judges and the criminal justice system which is a joke because there is no justice if you are a person of colour.”

Madonna took one final shot. “Of course your name is Karen.”