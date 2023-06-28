Madonna in Hospital with 'Serious Bacterial Infection', Postpones Tour

Madonna has been hospitalized with a “serious bacterial infection” in New York City after being found unresponsive on Saturday. According to Page Six, the Material Girl was intubated for at least one night before the tube was removed.

Her manager Guy Oseary issued a statement on Instagram today, saying, “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU,” he wrote. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

A source confirmed to People that “[Madonna] is out of the ICU now and recovering.”

Madonna was set to kick off The Celebration Tour, commemorating her four decades of music, on July 15 in Vancouver, BC, however, Oseary says the tour will now be put on hold.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” he added. “We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”