Madonna played two sold-out shows in Toronto this past week - though at one point on Friday night she appeared to think she was in Boston.

During the second performance in Toronto on her rescheduled Celebration Tour, Madonna addressed the crowd by saying, "Hello Boston!" (Her two previous dates before Toronto were technically in Boston, so she should be allowed a mulligan).

A true professional, Madonna owned up to her embarassing mistake, eventually correcting herself and making an apology to the 20,000 in attendance.

“Are you guys mad at me ’cause I said ‘Hello, Boston!’?” she asked. “I’m sorry. What kind of fucked up shit is that?"

Then in true Madge fashion, she took the opportunity to potentially rekindle her long dormant, alleged feud with Lady Gaga.

"That would be like if you guys were saying, ‘Hey, Lady Gaga’s playing tonight!'” she said with laughter. “I wouldn’t like that. I mean, you know, nothing against Lady Gaga. Love her. I do! I love anyone shorter than me.”

See fan-shot footage of the moment below.

Madonna's next stop on the tour is at Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, MI tonight (January 15). She then heads to Montreal for two shows at the Bell Centre on January 18 and 20.