Madonna: 'Love from family and friends is the best Medicine'

Madonna is reflecting on her recent health scare.

After releasing a video to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her debut album last week, Madge has posted a message on Instagram sharing gratitude for her family and fans.

“Love from family and friends is the best Medicine,” she writes on Instagram. “One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

She included recent photos with two of her children: son David Banda, 17, and daughter Lourdes Leon, 26.

Along with a big thank you to her manager Guy Oseary for gifting her a cherished portrait, she signed off with "Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work! ♥️"

See the full post below.