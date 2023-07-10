Madonna has made her first public statement since she was hospitalized with a "serious bacterial infection" on June 24.

Reportedly released from the hospital on June 29, the Material Girl has posted a message on Instagram giving an update to her fans, as well as sharing a photo to show she is on the mend. The message reads:

Thank you for your positive energy.

Prayers and words of healing and encouragement.

I have felt your love.

I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.

My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children.

My second thought was that I did not want to disappointment anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.

My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.

I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support.

Love, M

Madonna's Celebration Tour was set to begin this Friday (July 15) at the Rogers Centre in Vancouver, however, all dates have been delayed will be rescheduled some time soon.