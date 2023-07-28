Madonna Posts Video Update, Dances To 'Lucky Star'

Madonna has posted a new video to Instagram, both celebrating the 40th anniversary of her debut album and thanking fans and friends for the support.

Acknowledging it's been 40 years since her self-titled debut album's release, the Material Girl got in front of the camera to show she's on the mend, dancing to her first hit, "Lucky Star," while lip-syncing along.

"To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!" she writes. "Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too! And Happy 40th Birthday to my very. First Album- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️"

Madonna was hospitalized on June 24 with a serious bacterial infection. She was released after five days, but was forced to delay her upcoming Celebration tour as a result.

She also posted a different video to Twitter, with a clip from an early interview from 1983. Asked what she hopes for her professional life, she replies, "To rule the world!" How prescient!