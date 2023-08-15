Madonna Reschedules Tour Dates

After telling us last week that she is ready to return to touring, Madonna has announced rescheduled dates for her Celebration Tour.

The tour will now kick off in London, UK in October, with the North American leg following in Brooklyn in December. Madonna will then head to Canada for two shows in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena on January 11 and 12, followed by Montreal's Bell Centre on January 18 and 20, and then Vancouver's Rogers Arena on February 21.

Madonna had to delay the start of her tour in June when she was hospitalized for a serious bacterial infection. The tour was originally scheduled to start in Vancouver on July 15,

The full list of tour dates can be found here.