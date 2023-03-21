Madonna Reveals She's Working With Hitmaker Max Martin

Madonna could be celebrating her forthcoming 40th anniversary Celebration Tour with new music.

The 64-year-old pop icon revealed Monday she is in the studio with powerhouse songwriter and producer Max Martin.

“When in doubt go to work,” Madonna captioned a pic she shared on Twitter. “Nothing shuts Down the Noise or the Naysayers More then being in the Creative Process !!”

Martin, whose real name is Karl Sandberg, is the prolific Swedish hitmaker who has worked with artists like Britney Spears, P!nk, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Adele as well as Canada’s The Weeknd, Céline Dion, Bryan Adams, Carly Rae Jepsen, Justin Bieber and Avril Lavigne. He has collected five Grammys during his career and his songs are featured in two Broadway shows – & Juliet and Once Upon A One More Time.

Madonna has not released a collection of new music since 2019’s Madame X. She kicks off the Celebration Tour in Vancouver on July 15 and will make stops in Toronto and Montreal in August. It is the singer’s first time performing in Canada since 2015’s Rebel Heart Tour.

Plans for a feature biopic, directed by Madonna, were put on hold late last year.