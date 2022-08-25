Madonna's Daughter Makes Music Debut As Lolahol

Lourdes Leon released her debut single “Lock&Key” on Wednesday under the name Lolahol.

The track was co-produced by Eartheater (aka Alexandra Drewchin) and comes from her label Chemical X. Eartheater also directed the music video.

Lolahol, 25, is the daughter of Madonna and trainer Carlos Leon.

The release might come as a bit of a surprise considering she told Interview last year that she didn't have much interest in following in her famous mother's footsteps. “I can sing. I just don’t care about it,” she said. “Maybe it’s too close to home.”

Leon said that Madonna is "probably the hardest worker I’ve ever seen" but added: “I didn’t inherit that, unfortunately. I inherited her control issues, but not her work ethic."

Check out “Lock&Key” below: