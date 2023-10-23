Madonna’s long-awaited Celebration Tour is currently moving across Europe and during her show in Belgium over the weekend, the pop legend commented on her turbulent 2023 that saw her abruptly hospitalized for a deadly bacterial infection.

“Less than four months ago, I was in the hospital and I was unconscious and people were thinking, predicting that I might not make it,” she said. “It’s a f**king miracle that I’m here right now.”

The Material Girl then reflected on the death of her mother, who passed away when Madonna was just five years old from breast cancer.

“My mother, god bless her, she must be watching over me, she said, ‘Girl, it’s not your time to go. I had this strange thought. I suddenly had sympathy for my mother, not about the dying part but how lonely she must have felt being in hospital, knowing that she wasn’t going to live.”

She shared how grateful she felt about having the opportunity to go out on tour for the fans, but also that she isn’t back to 100% just yet.

“I was given another chance, so I’m very grateful for that,” she continued. “I must tell you that I don’t feel very well right now, but I can’t complain, because I’m alive. Thank god for my children and all of your love and support.”

The Celebration Tour has received rave reviews for its early shows, with the Guardian calling it a “triumphant romp” and the Independent saying it “reminds us why the Queen of Pop still reigns.”

The Celebration Tour kicks off this Saturday (October 14) in London, UK. Madonna will play two shows in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena on January 11 and 12, followed by Montreal's Bell Centre on January 18 and 20, and then Vancouver's Rogers Arena on February 21.

See Madonna address the crowd from Antwerp below.