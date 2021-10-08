Madonna Says She Regrets Turning Down 'The Matrix' Role

Madonna revealed on Thursday that she turned down a role in The Matrix.

“Can you believe that?” the pop icon said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, referring to the 1999 blockbuster that spawned three sequels. “I want to kill myself. Seriously.”

Madonna, 63, was likely referring to the franchise’s only female lead character, Trinity – a part played by Canada’s Carrie-Anne Moss.

“That’s like one of the best movies ever made,” Madonna told Fallon “A teeny-tiny part of me regrets just that one moment in my life.”

Madonna also shared her feelings on saying “no” to playing Catwoman in 1992’s Batman Returns (Michelle Pfeiffer took the role) and not signing on for the lead in 1995 flop Showgirls (a role that went to Elizabeth Berkley).

“I saw them both, and I regret that I turned down Catwoman. It was pretty fierce,” she said. “Showgirls? No.”