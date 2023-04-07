Madonna Shares Rehearsal Clips Ahead Of Tour's Vancouver Launch

Madonna on Thursday gave fans a peek inside rehearsals for The Celebration Tour ahead of its Vancouver kick-off.

The 64-year-old pop icon shared video clips in an Instagram post with the caption: “SLAYING…………Rehearsal-Week One!!”

In July, Madonna will put the finishing touches on the show inside Rogers Arena before launching the tour there on July 15.

It will be Madonna’s first performance in Vancouver since the Rebel Heart Tour stopped at the same venue on Oct. 14, 2015. That tour was launched in Montreal.

Madonna announced The Celebration Tour in January. It includes shows on Aug. 13 and 14 in Toronto and Aug. 19 and 20 in Montreal.

The pop superstar’s most recent tour, Madame X, was more like short residencies in cities like New York, Chicago, Miami Beach, London and Paris. It was plagued by cancellations, including more than a dozen blamed on hip and knee injuries. At other shows, delayed start times led to some fans taking legal action.

Last August, Madonna released Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. Her music, though, has been overshadowed in recent years by bizarre behaviour on social media – including licking water from a dog bowl, sharing misinformation about COVID-19 and continuing to alter her appearance.

In February, Madonna clapped back at comments about of her appearance at the Grammy Awards. “Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous,” she wrote.

“I look forward to many more years of subversive behaviour - pushing boundaries - Standing up to the patriarchy - and Most of all enjoying my life. Bow down bitches!"