Madonna Slams Instagram For Removing Provocative Pics

Madonna blasted Instagram on Thursday for removing a post that included three photos showing her left nipple.

The 63-year-old pop icon said the images were removed “without warning or notification.”

Reposting the provocative pics – with a heart emoji over the nipple – Madonna wrote: “It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby!

“Can’t a mans (sic) nipple be experienced as erotic ??!! And what about a woman’s ass which is never censored anywhere.”

Madonna said she was thankful for keeping her sanity “through four decades of censorship…… sexism…… ageism and misogyny.”

A rep for Instagram’s parent company Meta said in a statement the company removes content “that breaks our rules whenever we find it, no matter who posts it … to help keep everyone of all ages safe on our apps, while giving space for as much expression as possible.”

Instagram has loosened its rules about depictions of female nipples in the context of breastfeeding, health education or art.

In 2019, Jason Derulo clapped back at Instagram for deleting a photo he posted in which he is wearing black underwear while standing at the end of an infinity pool in Bali. The platform said the visible outline of his penis violated its rules.

“F*k u mean?," Derulo fumed in a follow-up post. "I have underwear on… I can’t help my size.”

Months earlier, Instagram removed a post by Diplo that included a photo in which he used his hand in a pocket to simulate arousal.