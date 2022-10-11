Madonna Sparks Comparisons To Marilyn Manson

Who's that girl?

Madonna has sparked comparisons to shock rocker Marilyn Manson after posting a bizarre video clip on Instagram.

The 64-year-old pop music icon is almost unrecognizable – prompting some fans to use words like “alien” and “devil” in the comments.

“That isn’t Madonna is it? What happened to her? She looks nothin like she used to,” read one comment. Another read: “She doesn’t even look like Madonna anymore. Sad. I thought she’d age gracefully and show women they don’t need to change themselves.”

Many people noted that Madonna looks like Manson (“What in the beautiful people is going on here?!?”), the late Dead or Alive singer Pete Burns or troubled actress Amanda Bynes.

Some slammed Madonna for altering her appearance so dramatically. “I’m sorry… but this looks scary,” wrote one person. “You were beautiful just the way you were. Sad that so many women fall victim to wanting to look 20 forever and go overboard with fillers and surgery.”

But, others defended Madonna’s right to make her own choices. One tweet read: “It’s funny how feminism leaves people’s bodies when it comes to Madonna being herself, living her life, and making her own decisions huh?”

Another opined: “Madonna had to justify her every move since day one of her career. The fact that it hasn't stopped just shows that she's still too far ahead for most of society and its values. Her strength is otherworldly.”