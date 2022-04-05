Madonna Sparks Concerns With Bizarre TikTok Video

Madonna fans are expressing concerns about the pop icon after she posted, and then deleted, a bizarre TikTok video.

In the clip, set to her track “Frozen,” the 63-year-old is seen wearing a black see-through top and moving her face closer to the camera before puckering her lips.

Although Madonna was clearly using a filter that distorts her features, many fans were worried about what she has done to her face.

“What happened to you?,” read one comment. Another read: “Is she okay, though?”

Another fan opined that the video was “completely unsettling.”

Madonna is transforming into Jar Jar Binks and no one is talking about it. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) April 4, 2022

On Twitter, comedian Tim Young quipped: “Madonna looks good for her age... if her age is 2700 year old vampire who eats babies and small animals alive.”

At least one person compared Madonna to Janice of The Electric Mayhem, the house band on The Muppet Show.