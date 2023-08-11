Madonna Teases Return To Touring

Madonna appears to be gearing up to head back on the road for her much-anticipated Celebration Tour.

The Queen of Pop posted a message to fans on Instagram hinting that she is feeling better and ready to launch her tour.

"All dressed up and Nowhere to go," she writes. "But Soon, Very Soon, I’ll be traveling to you . #celebrationtour"

Madonna was scheduled to begin her tour last month in Vancouver, BC but had to postpone it due to a reported "serious" bacterial infection.

She has since kept fans updated, posting messages of gratitude for the love and support. No dates have been changed yet, however, she expects the North American leg of the tour to be rescheduled, and to begin the tour in October in Europe.

See the post below.