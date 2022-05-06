Madonna Tweets At Pope With Request To Meet

Madonna did the next best thing to sliding into the Pope’s DMs – she tweeted at him.

“Hello @Pontifex Francis,” the 63-year-old pop icon wrote. “I’m a good Catholic. I Swear! I mean I don’t Swear! Its (sic) been a few decades since my last confession. Would it be possible to meet up one day to discuss some important matters ?

“I’ve been ex communicated 3 times. It doesn’t seem fair. Sincerely Madonna.”

So far, there has been no reply to Madonna from the Pope.

Madonna was raised Catholic by her French-Canadian mother and Italian father.

“I always feel some kind of inexplicable connection with Catholicism,” she told Rolling Stone. “It kind of shows up in all of my work, you may have noticed.”

The singer was blasted in 2006 for including a crucifixion at her concert in Rome. Cardinal Ersilio Tonini, speaking for Pope Benedict XVI, said the performance was “blasphemous” and “an act of open hostility.”