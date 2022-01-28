Madonna Wants To Do Stadium Tour With Britney Spears

Madonna says she is down to share a stage – and a smooch – with Britney Spears again.

During a recent Instagram Live session, the 63-year-old pop icon was asked if she will do another world tour.

“Hell, yeah, I have to,” she replied. “Stadiums, baby. Me and Britney, what about that?”

Madonna added: “I’m not sure she’d be into it, but it would be really cool. We could, like, reenact the original kiss.”

Madonna was referring to her performance on the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards with Spears, Christina Aguilera and Missy Elliott. She locked lips with Spears and Aguilera but it was the kiss with Spears that caused a frenzy.

Madonna hasn’t done a major tour since the Rebel Heart Tour, which kicked off in September 2015 with two concerts in Montreal and ran until March 2016. In 2019, she launched the Madame X Tour, which consisted of residency-style shows in smaller venues in 10 cities.

Spears has not done a tour since 2018's Piece of Me Tour.