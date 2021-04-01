Makeup Artist Fuels Britney Spears Conspiracy Theories

Britney Spears’ former makeup artist is fuelling conspiracy theories about the amount of control the pop star has of her Instagram posts.

According to Page Six, Billy Brasfield – who worked with the singer more than seven years ago – claimed Spears told him she did not write the caption on a Tuesday post in which she said she was “embarrassed” by how she was portrayed in the documentary Framing Britney Spears.

“I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in,” reads the caption on a video of her dancing to Aerosmith’s 1993 hit “Crazy.”

“I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes!!!!”

On his Instagram, which is set to private, Brasfield claimed “the content is her, but … the words are NOT how she feels.

“Of course watching certain things that are now so far in HER past … circumstances that she has already lived through, and has moved beyond, that are now being brought up over and over, can be #emotional. She ‘deals’ with it, and frankly very well … she is not ‘fragile.’”

Brasfield told Page Six he texted Spears about Tuesday’s post “and she texted me back last night.” (Page Six cited a source as saying Brasfield has no relationship with Spears and if he received a text, it wasn’t from Spears.)

In February, Cassie Petrey of digital marketing company Crowd Surf – which manages Spears’ social media – addressed the “fiction, assumptions, and exaggerations” about her client’s posts.

“Britney creates her own posts and writes her own captions for Instagram … Nobody is suggesting any of that stuff to her,” Petrey insisted.

“She has stated many times that she creates the posts, but people continue to believe conspiracy theories over what Britney says over and over again. Britney is not ‘asking for help’ of leaving secret messages in her social media. She is literally just living her life and trying to have fun on Instagram.”

Spears, who has not asked the court to end the conservatorship she has been under since 2008, is currently seeking to have her father Jamie removed as conservator of her person and replaced by Jodi Montgomery, who has held the role since September 2019. Jamie would remain co-conservator of the singer’s finances and estate.