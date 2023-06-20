Man Accused Of Hurling Phone At Bebe Rexha Thought It Would Be 'Funny'

The man accused of throwing a mobile phone at Bebe Rexha’s face on Sunday night said it was all in good fun.

Nicolas Malvagna, 27, was charged with assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and harassment. He was released without bail on Monday with an order to stay away from Rexha.

According to the criminal complaint, Malvagna told NYPD: “I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny.”

Sorry for the delay. Here is the full quality video of the guy that threw the phone at Bebe Rexha being removed. pic.twitter.com/7bkF1sFBYY — BOSCH aka Big Purps (@IAmTheB0SCHMAN) June 19, 2023

The pop star, who was performing at the Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City, fell to her knees after being hit in the face by the device. Crew members who rushed to Rexha’s aid took her off the stage and she was taken by EMS to hospital.

Malvagna has worked at the K9 Resorts luxury dog hotel in East Brunswick, New Jersey for six months, according to the Daily Mail.

On Monday, Rexha shared two photos of her injured face – a cut above her left eye and a black eye – on Instagram with the caption: "I'm good.” She also shared a clip on TikTok.

Other music stars shared their support for Rexha on social media.

“Love you girly.. I’m so sorry this happened to you,” Demi Lovato wrote in the comments of Rexha's Instagram post. Lauren Jauregui wrote: “I’m so sorry babe. So f**ked up.”

Hayley Kiyoko commented: “Literally wtf nobody should be throwing s**t that makes me so upset.”

Rexha is scheduled to take her Best F’N Night of My Life Tour to Philadelphia on Tuesday, followed by stops in Washington, Atlanta, Orlando and Houston.

In August 2022, Lady Gaga was almost hit in the face by a plush doll someone in the crowd threw at her during a concert in Toronto. Last November, Harry Styles was hit in the face by Skittles candies while on stage in Ingleside, California. Weeks earlier, he took a water bottle to the crotch at his concert in Chicago.