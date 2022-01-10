Man Arrested After Bomb Threat Outside Doja Cat Concert

Tense moments outside a free concert by Doja Cat on Saturday after a man claimed to have a bomb.

“A fan wanted to advance in line so he exercised very poor judgment and told those around him in line he had a bomb in his backpack," Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department deputy chief Joshua Barker told the Indianapolis Star. “Someone did the right thing and alerted IMPD. The backpack was clean.”

Police cleared the scene and determined there was no bomb. The man was arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants.

The concert, part of celebrations leading up to the College Football Playoff national championship, was open to fans on a first-come basis.

One fan who made it in seemed to take the drama in stride, tweeting: “stood in the freezing rain and went through a bomb threat to see @DojaCat tonight and it was all worth it.”

In 2017, a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured more than 1,000 others outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.