Man Arrested After Climbing Over Diddy's Gate

A man described as an aspiring rapper was reportedly arrested after climbing over the front gate of Diddy’s property in Beverly Hills.

According to TMZ, Isaiah Smalls was detained on suspicion of trespassing. The website did not say when the incident happened but iHeartRadio.ca confirmed Smalls was arrested on a misdemeanor charge at 5:45 p.m. local time on Feb. 4. He was released from custody at 11:42 p.m. with no bail set.

TMZ reported that Smalls, who wanted to play his demo for Diddy, went over the gate after pounding on it in hopes of being invited in. The hip-hop mogul was reportedly not home at the time.

Diddy bought the one-acre property, which has a 17,000-square foot villa and a 3,000-square-foot guest house, in 2014 for a reported $40 million U.S.