Man Arrested For Climbing Tower With 'Free Billie Eilish' Sign


A man was arrested Tuesday for scaling a TV station tower in Hollywood to play guitar and unfurl a “Free Billie Eilish” sign.

It’s not clear why he believes Eilish needs to be free.

The reverse side of the sign read “MK ultra sex slaves donald marshall clones” – an apparent reference to an Illuminati conspiracy theorist.

KTLA reported that Los Angeles Fire Department responded to calls about a man about 30-feet up its tower at around 6:32 p.m.

The man, who was not identified by police, came down at around 9:30 p.m. and was arrested for trespassing.

Not surprisingly, “Free Billie Eilish” quickly started trending on Twitter.

