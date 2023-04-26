Man Arrested For Climbing Tower With 'Free Billie Eilish' Sign

A man was arrested Tuesday for scaling a TV station tower in Hollywood to play guitar and unfurl a “Free Billie Eilish” sign.

It’s not clear why he believes Eilish needs to be free.

The reverse side of the sign read “MK ultra sex slaves donald marshall clones” – an apparent reference to an Illuminati conspiracy theorist.

KTLA reported that Los Angeles Fire Department responded to calls about a man about 30-feet up its tower at around 6:32 p.m.

The man, who was not identified by police, came down at around 9:30 p.m. and was arrested for trespassing.

Not surprisingly, “Free Billie Eilish” quickly started trending on Twitter.

#UPDATE: A man who scaled the KTLA news tower in Hollywood on Tuesday has come down after an hours-long standoff.https://t.co/NlRkJe1oHG — KTLA (@KTLA) April 26, 2023

The “Free Billie Eilish” sign is interesting. The MK Ultra sign is what captures my attention…



pic.twitter.com/QtqvQ2X4cJ — Chadwick Paul (@thechadwickpaul) April 26, 2023

Me trying to rescue Billie Eilish from Prison after seeing "Free Billie Eilish" trending for no reason. pic.twitter.com/xexe52ar2r — Insanely Sane (@INSaneNShades) April 26, 2023

Billie Eilish, sleeping peacefully as “FREE BILLIE EILISH” trends, not knowing she needs to be set free. pic.twitter.com/cp9Pt1JctB — Bean Nicky Barnes 🇺🇸🇨🇺🇩🇴 (@BeanNickyBarnes) April 26, 2023

why does it say free billie eilish pic.twitter.com/LalvLbJGGv — mads (@distractmyselff) April 26, 2023

Dude is standing on top of this structure with a sign that says Free Billie Eilish. If someone could kindly tell him that she is free from whatever, he might get down. This is in Hollywood, California. @KTLA #freebillieeilish pic.twitter.com/dTv5OYG3Vb — Rose (@901Lulu) April 26, 2023

Somehow, a man climbed a tower with a guitar and a "Free Billie Eilish" sign. The police closed off Sunset Blvd and put out a giant air mattress, in case he jumps, a large endeavor. Billie Eilish hasn't been arrested or anything, and there's nowhere for him to plug in his guitar. pic.twitter.com/BgL0g9vzlP — Night Zac (@zacelmenreich) April 26, 2023