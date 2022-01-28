Man Busted For Crashing Car Outside Taylor Swift's NYC Building

A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly crashing his car into her New York City apartment building.

Morgan Mank, a 31-year-old from Virginia, was charged with driving under the influence. He was hospitalized for “evaluation.”

According to reports, Mank allegedly drove the wrong way on the street at 3:15 a.m. before crashing his car. He is accused of getting out of the vehicle and trying to rip the intercom panel off the facade of the building while mumbling about Swift.

TMZ cited law enforcement sources as saying Mank told officers he was not going to leave the area until he met Swift.

It is not known if the singer was in her home at the time of the incident.

On Wednesday, Mank posted a link to Swift’s song “Champagne Problems” on Facebook and, earlier in the week, he called her “insane" in a tweet.

In 2019, Roger Alvarado was sentenced to four years in jail after breaking into Swift’s townhouse. Another man was convicted after accessing the roof of her building.

“You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things,” Swift wrote in Elle in 2019.