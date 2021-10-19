Man Dies, 2 Others Injured At Phish Concert

One man is dead and two others are injured after separate incidents during a Phish concert on Sunday night.

The band was doing its last of three shows at the Chase Center in San Francisco when an unidentified man plummeted from an upper level just before 9 p.m. local time. According to police, he was declared dead at the scene.

"The sound and scene were incredible and horrifying," a fan who witnessed the fall shared on Reddit. Another wrote that the victim did a "swan dive" over the railing.

About 45 minutes later, another man at the concert fell from an upper level. He and a man he landed on were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

San Francisco Police said the causes of the falls are under investigation but foul play is not suspected.

There has been no reaction from Phish.

In a statement, operators of the venue said: “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s loved ones. We are working with local authorities to determine exactly what happened.”

Phish, formed in Vermont in the early 1980s, is one of the most successful touring acts in the U.S.