Man Pretends To Be Cop To Get Into Megan Thee Stallion Show

A man in Texas pretended to be a police officer in hopes of gaining access to a sold out performance by Megan Thee Stallion.

Instead, 28-year-old Trayvone Lil Darus Stevenson, was arrested and charged with impersonating a public servant.

According to Houston station KHOU 11, Stevenson was wearing a “Police K-9” vest when he was arrested trying to get into Megan’s show at Discovery Green (without a dog). He claimed to be working security at the event, which was part of the NCAA Final Four celebrations in the rap star’s hometown.

KTRK reported that Stevenson, who works as a barber, was released on a $20,000 U.S. bond.

“Megan Thee Stallion is a fantastic draw, big draw, especially here in Houston,” prosecutor Mathew Jackson told the outlet, “but this is still a felony case. You cannot go and impersonate an officer to get into a concert venue.”