Man Sentenced In Connection To Mac Miller's Fatal Overdose

The man who confessed to supplying bogus oxycodone pills to rapper Mac Miller’s drug dealer was sentenced Monday to nearly 11 years behind bars.

Ryan Michael Reavis, 38, pleaded guilty last year to supplying fentanyl-laced pills to Cameron James Pettit, who sold them to Miller. A lawyer representing Reavis had said he did not know the pills contained fentanyl.

Miller died of a lethal mixture of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in September 2018 at age 26.

U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright sentenced Reavis to 131 months in prison.

Pettit and Stephen Andrew Walter are also facing charges in connection to Miller’s death.