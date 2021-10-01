Man Who Broke Into Eminem's House Sentenced

The man who broke into Eminem’s home last year has been sentenced to time served and five years probation.

Matthew David Hughes, 28, was also ordered to have no contact with the rap star.

The sentence was part of a plea deal prosecutors made with Hughes, who was released after spending 524 days behind bars.

Hughes, 28, pleaded guilty to second-degree home invasion in return for the dismissal of charges of first-degree home invasion, malicious destruction of property between $1,000 and $20,000 and assault of a jail employee.

Hughes entered Eminem’s mansion in Clinton Township, Michigan in the early morning hours of April 5, 2020 by smashing the window of a kitchen door with a brick. Confronted by the rap star, Hughes said he was there to kill him.

Eminem managed to get Hughes out of his house, where he was held by security guards until police arrived.

Hughes’ lawyer previously said his client was homeless and suffers “some sort of mental issues.”