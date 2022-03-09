Mandy Moore Announces Album Release, Toronto Show

Mandy Moore announced Tuesday she will release her seventh studio album on May 13 and support it with a tour that includes a stop in Toronto.

The singer-actress described In Real Life as “a direct response to digging for some creative catharsis during quarantine AND getting ready to become a mother.”

In an Instagram post, Moore explained: “It’s meant to touch on the cliches this next chapter brings – everything makes sense in a new and profound way.”

Moore is scheduled to perform on June 22 at the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto.

The 37-year-old This Is Us star married singer-songwriter Taylor Goldsmith in 2018 and the couple welcomed a son in February 2021.

The 11-track In Real Life follows 2020’s Silver Landings.

“Even though this album is very specific to me and my experience — there’s songs about my baby, my husband, my father, my friends — I hope everyone’s able to see their own lives in it,” Moore said, in a release. “I hope they’re able to come along on the journey with me, and put themselves in the driver’s seat.”