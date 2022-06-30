Mandy Moore Ends Tour To Focus On Pregnancy

Mandy Moore said Tuesday she is cancelling the remaining 14 shows on her In Real Life tour so she can focus on her pregnancy.

“When we booked these shows, I wasn’t pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and make it feel too challenging to proceed,” the 38-year-old singer told fans in a message on social media.

“I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to right now is at home.”

The tour, in support of Moore’s seventh studio album, included a June 22 stop at Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall.

Moore announced earlier this month that she is expecting baby No. 2 with her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith. The couple, who were married in November 2018, had son August in February 2021.