Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Baby Boy

Singer and actress Mandy Moore and her husband, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith have welcomed their first child.

The couple announced Tuesday that they named their son August Harrison.

“Gus is here,” read a caption on a pic both stars shared on their Instagram accounts. “Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents.

“We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.

Moore, 36, shared her pregnancy news last September. She and Goldsmith, 35, were married in 2018.

Before she was Rebecca Pearson on the TV drama This Is Us, Moore released six albums and had a Top 40 hit in the U.S. with “I Wanna Be With You.” She was married to singer Ryan Adams from 2009 to 2016.