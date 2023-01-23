Måneskin Responds To 'Queerbaiting' Accusations

Members of Italian rock band Måneskin have addressed accusations of “queerbaiting” by singer Damiano David and guitarist Thomas Raggi.

The two identify as straight (bassist Victoria De Angelis and drummer Ethan Torchio do not) but deliberately blur the lines on stage.

“There are some cases where it happens, but sometimes [the accusations are] so extreme,” De Angelis told The Guardian. “It’s stupid for queer people, who should fight these stereotypes, to label it as this and create more hate.

“The fact [Raggi and David] are straight doesn’t mean they can’t wear makeup. Or heels.”

David also defended their choices. “Everything me and Thomas do is always filtered by two people who are [queer]. Of course we don’t experience the same stuff, but we live every day very closely with people from the community.”

Last Thursday, Måneskin staged a wedding ceremony, officiated by former Gucci creative director Allesandro Michele, in Rome to celebrate the release of their third album, Rush. David and Raggi, dressed in white suits, playfully exchanged vows with De Angelis and Torchio, who wore bridal gowns, before sealing the nuptials with kisses.