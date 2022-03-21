Måneskin Tour Includes 2 Canadian Shows

Måneskin announced on Monday that it has added Canada to its LOUD KIDS tour.

The Italian rock band will perform Nov. 21 at History in Toronto and Nov. 24 at MTelus in Montreal.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

“Of course, it is very difficult to make show announcements while the horrific war in Ukraine goes on and innocent people are suffering,” read a statement from Måneskin. “We are devastated for the Ukrainian people and we stand with them in solidarity.”

The band has cancelled previously-announced tour dates in Russia. “We all need to stand together for peace, now and always,” the statement read.

Måneskin has released two studio albums since forming in 2016. The band had a breakthrough when they won last year’s Eurovision Song Contest and found commercial success a cover of the 1967 Four Seasons classic “Beggin’.”