Marc Anthony Bringing Tour To Canada

Latin star Marc Anthony announced Monday he is including two shows in Canada on his forthcoming tour.

The 52-year-old singer will play Montreal’s Bell Centre on Dec. 3 and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Dec. 4.

Tickets for the Marc Anthony Tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The news that Anthony is hitting the road comes only days after technical issues derailed his streaming concert. The singer apologized and made the show available for free on YouTube for a limited time.

Anthony last played Toronto and Montreal in November 2019.