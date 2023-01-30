Marc Anthony Marries Model Nadia Ferreira

Singer Marc Anthony married Nadia Ferreira on Saturday in front of friends like Luis Fonsi and Maluma.

The nuptials took place at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami with the city’s mayor Francis X. Suarez officiating, according to Hola!

It is the fourth marriage for Anthony, 54, and first for Ferreira, 23. She is a model and former Miss Universe Paraguay.

Wedding guests reportedly included David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda, singer Romeo Santos and Mexican music star Marco Antonio Solis.

Anthony and Ferreira went Instagram official last March and announced their engagement two months later.

The singer was previously married to Miss Universe Dayanara Torres, with whom he has sons Cristian and Ryan, and to pop superstar Jennifer Lopez, with whom he had twins Emme and Max. Anthony’s marriage to model Shannon De Lima ended in 2016 after two years.

Anthony has released 14 studio albums and had English-language hits “You Sang to Me” and “I Need to Know” from his 1999 self-titled album.