Marc Anthony Offers Concert For Free After Streaming Snafu

Singer Marc Anthony apologized for “a complete collapse” of streaming platform Maestro forced the cancellation of his Una Noche virtual concert on Saturday night.

“I am deeply sorry for this technology failure that unfortunately was out of our control,” Anthony said, in a statement shared on social media. He blamed an “unprecedented amount of fans from all over the world that tried to log in” for the crash.

A reported 100,000 fans paid as much as $40 U.S. each to tune in to the show, which also featured Daddy Yankee.

On Sunday, Anthony said he “demanded that the promoter of the show provide full refunds to all ticket buyers and that they begin that process today.” He said the concert can be viewed for free on YouTube until 5 p.m. ET Monday.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the support and understanding I have received,” Anthony wrote. “A lot of love went into this project and it was done for you.”

Anthony also shared a bilingual video message with his fans. “It’s been a tough 18 hours,” he said. “I’m finally smiling. I feel like the world is a little bit off my shoulders now.”

Marc Anthony: Una Noche was produced by Loud and Live, which also issued an apology. Maestro has previously hosted virtual concerts by artists like Billie Eilish and Tim McGraw.